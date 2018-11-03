First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) Director Frank Blaise Modruson Buys 4,444 Shares

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,123.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $167.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. FSI Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.