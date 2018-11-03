First National Trust Co Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (CSX)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth about $112,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in CSX by 150.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. BidaskClub downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CSX from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.