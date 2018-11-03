First National Trust Co Has $414,000 Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

First National Trust Co grew its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 23.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 52.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 9.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “$72.58” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “$72.58” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $182,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,603.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunTrust Banks stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

