First National Trust Co Sells 24,339 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,339 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 34,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,419,000 after acquiring an additional 289,274 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,607,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,906,000.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

