First National Trust Co Takes Position in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,544,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,829 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,461,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,702 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,932,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,495 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,302,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,455,000 after purchasing an additional 96,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10,011.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,019,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

In other news, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $150,135.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4763 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.