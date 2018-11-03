First Personal Financial Services Reduces Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,424,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 180.1% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,369,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 708,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 59,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,987.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 674,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $24,596,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,885,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 770,677 shares of company stock worth $28,061,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $41.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

BX stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 91.10%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.