First Personal Financial Services Sells 310 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 20.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 30,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.19.

LH opened at $162.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $147.70 and a 1 year high of $190.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

