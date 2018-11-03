First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,868 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $31,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 14,117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,386 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $221.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $207.90 and a 1 year high of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $275.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.86.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

