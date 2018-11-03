First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Total SA (TOT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Total were worth $31,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 526,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 153,425 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

NYSE:TOT opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. Total SA has a 12 month low of $53.37 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.72 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Research analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a $0.7442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Total’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

