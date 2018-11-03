First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $30,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 8.6% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $214,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.88, for a total transaction of $69,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,610 shares of company stock worth $1,170,060 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $105.71 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.52 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $588.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.66 million. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.