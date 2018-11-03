Fiserv Inc to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FISV. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $74.99 on Friday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $62.76 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 515.8% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $3,986,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,353,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,864,000. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.