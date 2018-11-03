Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,870 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury Resources were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,077,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $274,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,799,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $104,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,489,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542,311 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,821,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,609 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,700,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Denbury Resources stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.72 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

In related news, CAO James S. Matthews sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 459,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,352.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

