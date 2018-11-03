Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $70.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $79.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

