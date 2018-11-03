Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 8,164 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in B&G Foods by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in B&G Foods by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,012,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,618 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.52. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $422.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on B&G Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.