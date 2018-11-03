FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Holdings Reduced by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lowered its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 34.6% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.89.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $197.34 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.31 and a fifty-two week high of $230.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.02. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.