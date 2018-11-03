FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Position Reduced by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 45.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 58.5% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.89.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $197.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.31 and a 12-month high of $230.24.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 33.01%. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

