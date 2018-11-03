Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Trading Up 9.2%

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.79. Approximately 1,916,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 622,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLXN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $563.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.90.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, CFO David Arkowitz acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Clayman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,047.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,477 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,144,000 after acquiring an additional 217,510 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 777,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 111,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,511,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 647,931 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 595,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.