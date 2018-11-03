Floor & Decor (FND) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.35.

FND traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,459,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,861. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.01. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $435.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,744,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $286,531,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 26.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,867,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,123,000 after buying an additional 394,326 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,773,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,467,000 after buying an additional 48,667 shares in the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 62.2% during the second quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,497,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,881,000 after buying an additional 574,403 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 102.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after buying an additional 541,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 95.2% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 953,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,042,000 after buying an additional 465,103 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

