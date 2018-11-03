Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Given a $49.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

MKM Partners set a $49.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.46.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,005,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,856. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Ashler Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 5,099,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,256,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,066,000 after purchasing an additional 866,355 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter worth $37,756,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter valued at $26,239,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,865,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after acquiring an additional 535,887 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

