FMC (FMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FMC (NYSE:FMC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect FMC to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. FMC has a 12 month low of $72.73 and a 12 month high of $98.70.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $33,431.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne bought 1,173 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,018.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,631.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.69.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

