Fmr LLC Sells 3,505,156 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,397,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,505,156 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.91% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $195,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16,531.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.77. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

In related news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 87,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $1,390,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,436.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 36,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $603,174.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 685,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,342,061 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

