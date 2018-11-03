Fmr LLC Takes $200.10 Million Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,460,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,102,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of BJs Wholesale Club as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at $45,932,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at $15,372,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at $9,692,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at $4,899,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at $1,958,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BJ opened at $22.37 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

In other news, Director Tommy Yin sold 15,034,658 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $390,901,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 302,668 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $7,593,940.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,430,535 shares of company stock worth $400,833,662.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

