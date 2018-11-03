Fortinet (FTNT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.21 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.72-1.76 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortinet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Fortinet stock traded down $11.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.56. 5,918,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,278. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.81. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 2,150 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $156,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,540 shares of company stock worth $1,107,574 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

