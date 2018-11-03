Fortis (FTS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Fortis (TSE:FTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.14 billion.

Shares of TSE:FTS traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$43.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,774. Fortis has a one year low of C$39.38 and a one year high of C$48.73.

Get Fortis alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fortis from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.38.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.