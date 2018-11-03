Foster & Motley Inc. Buys Shares of 4,100 PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 94.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 136.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 15.6% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $58.30 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.73.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

