Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $70.59 and a one year high of $91.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.3477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

