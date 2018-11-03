Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Foundation Building Materials updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FBM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 81,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,653. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.78 million, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 3,253.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

