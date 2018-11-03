Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Position Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,298,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,869,000 after purchasing an additional 825,290 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 173.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 11.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.05. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 80.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

