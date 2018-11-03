Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) Receives $48.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on FELE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

FELE opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $51.45.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.18 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $174,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,713.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $323,430 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

