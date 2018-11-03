Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.04 ($100.05).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock traded up €0.46 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €68.88 ($80.09). 134,995 shares of the company traded hands. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a one year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a one year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

