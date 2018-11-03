Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $26.21 Million Holdings in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,680,934 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Aspen Insurance were worth $26,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Aspen Insurance by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Aspen Insurance by 6.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Aspen Insurance by 12.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 865,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 95,406 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aspen Insurance by 71.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Aspen Insurance by 43.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.75 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Insurance from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

NYSE:AHL opened at $41.94 on Friday. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.24). Aspen Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Insurance

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

