Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $31.95 Million Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,997 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.03% of Acadia Healthcare worth $31,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $153,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $308,000.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.22.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,883,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

