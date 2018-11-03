Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 8,714 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of W. R. Berkley worth $19,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 75.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Gifford Fong Associates purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $75.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $65.92 and a 12-month high of $80.68.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 8.64%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.