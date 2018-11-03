Future Fintech Group (FTFT) versus Lancaster Colony (LANC) Head to Head Survey

Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) and Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Future Fintech Group and Lancaster Colony, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lancaster Colony 0 2 0 0 2.00

Lancaster Colony has a consensus price target of $150.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.31%. Given Lancaster Colony’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lancaster Colony is more favorable than Future Fintech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Future Fintech Group and Lancaster Colony’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future Fintech Group -1,702.58% -143.13% -44.31% Lancaster Colony 11.68% 20.23% 16.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Future Fintech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by institutional investors. 45.2% of Future Fintech Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Future Fintech Group and Lancaster Colony’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future Fintech Group $10.46 million 3.11 -$102.58 million N/A N/A Lancaster Colony $1.22 billion 3.76 $135.31 million N/A N/A

Lancaster Colony has higher revenue and earnings than Future Fintech Group.

Dividends

Lancaster Colony pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Future Fintech Group does not pay a dividend. Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Future Fintech Group has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lancaster Colony has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lancaster Colony beats Future Fintech Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Future Fintech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose. The company also provides specialty fruit juices, such as kiwi, mulberry, turnjujube, and pomegranate juice, as well as apple spice, kiwifruit seeds, and fresh kiwifruit; and sells IB-LIVE products online and offline. In addition, it offers business incubation and acceleration services for block chain companies. The company sells its products directly to end-users, as well as hotels, supermarkets, and other outlets; through trade Websites; and indirectly through distributors. Future FinTech Group Inc. also exports its products to Asia, North America, Europe, Russia, and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand. The company also provides flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse brand name; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand name. In addition, it manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive Garden's dressings and Buffalo Wild Wings sauces. The company sells its products through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants. Lancaster Colony Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.

