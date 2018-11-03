FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Cann now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.44) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.26). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

XLRN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

XLRN stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.38. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 807.36%. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 214.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at $281,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

