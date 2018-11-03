FY2018 EPS Estimates for Amedisys Inc (AMED) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

AMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amedisys to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $108.44 on Thursday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $127.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $417.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $459,945,000 after purchasing an additional 377,153 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 218.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 609,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,177,000 after purchasing an additional 418,424 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 762.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 109,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $48,440.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,368.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

