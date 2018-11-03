FY2018 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies (PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $292.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

PDS stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $713.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $1,270,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,439.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 149,252 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,920,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after buying an additional 1,589,507 shares in the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

