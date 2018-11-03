FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Issued By Capital One Financial

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Shares of NYSE CHK opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.93. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,859 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,678 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8,898.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 125,734 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 16,852 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

