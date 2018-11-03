FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Cut by Analyst

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Cedar Fair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUN. Macquarie downgraded Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “$59.25” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of FUN opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $663.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.45 million. Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 1,656.35% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

In other news, Director Thomas Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.17 per share, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,734.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

