FY2019 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Limited (FM) Raised by Analyst

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.89.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.90 to C$15.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.18.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$13.49 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$10.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.05.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

