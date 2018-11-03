FY2019 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. (TAC) Boosted by National Bank Financial

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TAC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

TAC opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.66. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $345.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.90 million. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at $7,246,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 20.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,260,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 718,900 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 98.8% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,102,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 547,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,178,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 9.9% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,226,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 472,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.