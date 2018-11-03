FY2019 EPS Estimates for Weatherford International plc Lowered by Gabelli (WFT)

Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) – Research analysts at Gabelli cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Weatherford International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Gabelli analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Gabelli also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale set a $2.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Shares of NYSE:WFT opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.39.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 45.58% and a negative return on equity of 283.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 34,487,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,806 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 23,255,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 37.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,460,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,343 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 13.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,273,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 634,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,034,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 217,002 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director William E. Macaulay sold 767,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $2,195,310.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,406.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Angela A. Minas acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,641.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.