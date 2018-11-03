FY2019 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp Boosted by Analyst (WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.82. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 31.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Imperial Capital set a $45.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

Shares of WLL opened at $34.22 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director James E. Catlin sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $435,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick A. Mr. Ross sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $114,365.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,181 shares of company stock worth $1,236,658 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,218,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

