FY2022 EPS Estimates for Acceleron Pharma Inc Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies (XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Acceleron Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Brill now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 807.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $53.20 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $59.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 214.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

