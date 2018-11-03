Gagnon Securities LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 153.3% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $20.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group downgraded General Electric to an “add” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morningstar set a $15.70 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

