GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $112.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on GLPG. ValuEngine upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.91. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $122.28.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.58 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. Analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

