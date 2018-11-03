GambleCoin (GMCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $208.00

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. GambleCoin has a market capitalization of $37,987.00 and approximately $208.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GambleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GambleCoin has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002299 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GambleCoin Profile

GambleCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 6,720,591 coins and its circulating supply is 5,898,586 coins. The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GambleCoin’s official website is gamblecoin.fun. GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GambleCoin Coin Trading

GambleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GambleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GambleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

