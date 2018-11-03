Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signition LP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 10,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

