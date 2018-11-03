Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Stake Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,365,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 905,752 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $192,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

