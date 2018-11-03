Gartner (IT) Posts Earnings Results

Gartner (NYSE:IT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gartner had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.03. 1,281,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,655. Gartner has a twelve month low of $111.57 and a twelve month high of $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 target price on Gartner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.73.

In related news, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $209,734.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,139.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $560,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,762.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,306 shares of company stock worth $7,795,227. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Gartner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 15,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Gartner by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,045,000.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.